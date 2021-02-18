.
.
.
.
Language

Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

This combination of pictures provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10 shows wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen toward the Abha international airport. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
This combination of pictures provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10 shows wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen toward the Abha international airport. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
US foreign policy

Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Biden’s special envoy to Yemen says Saudi Arabia will have to play a leading role in Yemen. “After all, this is their backyard. This is the Gulf region’s backyard,” Timothy Lenderking said.

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon Wednesday doubled down on its condemnation of continued attacks against Saudi Arabia and said it was committed to supporting Riyadh’s self-defense capabilities.

“The Houthi attacks are a violation of international law,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kirby added that the US would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to counter external threats and dangers.

Despite a recent decision by the Biden administration to revoke the terrorist designation of the Houthis and their leaders, the Iran-backed group has seemingly escalated its attacks on Saudi Arabia and within Yemen.

The group claimed a rocket attack that struck a civilian airplane at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport last week.

Critics of Biden’s move have said this would embolden the Houthis.

Separately, on Wednesday, Biden’s special envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, admitted that Saudi Arabia was needed to end the conflict in Yemen.

“And in the Yemen conflict, you need Saudi Arabia. And they will have to play a leading role. After all, this is their backyard. This is the Gulf region’s backyard. And just as we are - follow things that happen in our backyard very carefully, so must the Saudis and so will the Saudis,” he said in an interview with US-based Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

“So, they will be a very strong partner in this effort, I’m convinced, and we will be able to maintain the president’s commitments with regard to Saudi Arabia, while ensuring that the Yemen conflict is brought to a close. That is very much the goal.”

Read more:

Houthi offensive on Yemen’s Marib threatens mass displacement, UN warns

Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
US will pay over $200 mln to WHO by end of February: Blinken US will pay over $200 mln to WHO by end of February: Blinken
Two Syrians held by Israel released in latest prisoner exchange: State media  Two Syrians held by Israel released in latest prisoner exchange: State media 
Saudi energy minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious Saudi energy minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious
In Tehran’s eyes, Biden is a pushover In Tehran’s eyes, Biden is a pushover

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More