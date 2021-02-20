.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in domestic military industry over next decade

A picture taken on November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh, as the Saudi army conducts operations over Yemen. AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINE === PHOTO TAKEN DURING A GUIDED MILITARY TOUR ===
A picture taken on November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh, as the Saudi army conducts operations over Yemen. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in domestic military industry over next decade

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will invest more than $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade as part of aggressive plans to boost local military spending, the head of the Kingdom’s military industry regulator said on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Gulf state wants to develop and manufacture more weapons and military systems domestically, aiming to spend 50 percent of the military budget locally by 2030.

“The government has put a plan that we will be investing in excess of $10 billion in the military industry in Saudi Arabia over the next decade and equal amounts on research and development,” Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Ohali told a defense conference in Abu Dhabi.

He also said the Kingdom plans to increase military research and development (R&D) spending from 0.2 percent to around 4 percent of armaments expenditure by 2030.

Read more:

US State Department announces new military support for Saudi Arabia, Lebanon

Saudi Armed Forces launch first women’s wing in major new advance

Saudi Arabia launches ‘World Defense Show’ to deepen military partnerships in 2022

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki
US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal

Top Content

UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases
Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer
New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected
US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine
'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West 'Kimye' is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters IAEA finds uranium traces at 2 sites Iran barred it from, will rebuke Tehran: Reuters

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More