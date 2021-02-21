Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that men and women in the Kingdom can now apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal.

Women will be able to sign up to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabian woman can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to the ministry.

The move comes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative, introducing reforms that advance Saudi Arabian women in various fields.

To join the armed forces, a woman must be between the age of 21 and 40 years old, be 155 centimeters tall or above, and cannot be a government employee.

She must also pass admission procedures, have a clean criminal record, and be medically fit for service.

A Saudi Arabian woman must also hold an independent national identity card, have at least a high school education, and cannot be married to a non-Saudi Arabian citizen.

For male citizens wanting to join the armed forces, they must be between the ages of 17 and 40 and be a minimum of 160 centimeters tall.

They must also pass admission procedures, have a clean criminal record, and prove that they are medically fit for service.

Read more:

Photo of Saudi female Royal Guard highlights gains women have made in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia rules women can join armed forces

Saudi Armed Forces launch first women’s wing in major new advance