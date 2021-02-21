Sharjah, UAE authority addresses online rumors about airplane ‘on fire’

Sharjah’s aviation authority confirmed that a Turkish aircraft suffered a minor malfunction after videos circulating on social media appeared to show flames coming from a plane in the sky above the city.

Sharjah’s Department of Civil Aviation (SDCA) said that the pilot of the Turkish cargo plane heading to Istanbul reported a slight malfunction two minutes after takeoff from Sharjah International Airport.

The plane was then repaired three minutes later and safely made its way to Istanbul.

SDCA “[refuted] rumors swirling around smoke from one of the engines of its fleet at Sharjah Airport,” in a statement carried by the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.

It urged members of the public to seek information from official sources.

