.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

MDLBEAST's December 2019 Soundstorm festival. (Supplied)
MDLBEAST's December 2019 Soundstorm festival. (Supplied)

Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian entertainment company MDLBEAST is launching its own record label with an album featuring tracks from Afrojack and other international musicians.

For the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its first release is a compilation named Soudstorm Volume 1, a nod to the company’s groundbreaking festival that attracted a crowd of more than 400,000 over three days in December 2019 – more than some of the biggest festivals in Europe and the US.

“MDLBEAST is all about amplifying the unseen, building a platform for Arab Artists to showcase their talent to the world & bring international artists closer to Arab audiences,” said Talal Albahiti, Chief Operating Officer.

“Launching our label MDLBEAST Records is another big milestone on our journey to create cultural exchange through music.”

The first single from Soundstorm Volume 1 is the electronic track ‘Ringtone’ from Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB, and will be released on February 26 ahead of the full album launch in April.

Other musicians appearing on the release include Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci, German-born BUTCH, and Cosmicat, a female DJ from Saudi Arabia.

Over 400,000 people attended the 3-day festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: MDLBEAST supplied)
Over 400,000 people attended the 3-day festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: MDLBEAST supplied)

MDLBEAST’S first festival in 2019 garnered attention from media outlets around the world due to the scale of the event, which attracted more attendees than that year’s Coachella festival in California (99,000) or Tomorrowland in Belgium (66,000).

The record-breaking concert was part of a drive by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to modernize society in a country which has historically seen live music concerts outlawed.

The crown prince’s Vision 2030 plan, announced in 2016, included provisions to develop the Kingdom’s entertainment sector. Major public concerts were held the following year.

Soundstorm was originally supposed to be held annually, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed plans for 2020’s event.

Instead, MDLBEAST focused on its virtual music festival ‘Freqways,’ which entertained fans via livestreamed DJ sets.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture issues first two licenses for music institutes

Riyadh’s MDL Beast sees 130,000 visitors, breaks global festival numbers

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to host 12-hour online MDL Beast Freqways music festival

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More