UAE to buy early warning planes from Saab, Patriot missiles from Raytheon

People are seen at the EDGE exhibit in the International Defense Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 22, 2021. (Reuters/Abdel Hadi Ramahi)
UAE government

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates signed defense contracts worth 7.293 billion dirham ($1.99 billion) on the second day of an international defense exhibition held in its capital Abu Dhabi, the country’s state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The biggest contract announced on Monday was signed with SAAB, for the purchase of G6000 early warning planes, worth 3.742 billion dirhams, it said.

The second biggest was for the purchase of Patriot missiles from Raytheon , for 2.614 bln dirhams.

Contracts were signed with several other companies including Safran and DTec, it said.

It is worthmentioning that the biennial trade fair, the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, is Abu Dhabi’s first major in-person event since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

