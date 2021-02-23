Houthi court will start a new trial for four journalists who were sentenced to death

The Criminal Appeals Court, which is subject to the Houthis in Sanaa, has set March 7 as the date for the start of a new trial for four journalists kidnapped five years ago, Lawyer Abdul Majeed Sabra said on social media.

The journalists Abdul Khaleq Imran, Akram El Walidi, Harith Hamid, and Tawfiq Al-Mansouri had previously been sentenced to death by the same court during its primary appeal in April of 2020.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The International Observatory of Human Rights has previously called for “the immediate and unconditional release of 4 innocent Yemeni journalists” after they were sentenced to death by the Houthi backed court for “simply doing their job of covering the war in Yemen”

“Since their arrest in 2015, these professional journalists have continued to suffer from documented torture and detention in life-threatening conditions which has caused their health to deteriorate,” The International Observatory of Human Rights added.

According to the latest report by the Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate (YJS) Yemeni journalists have suffered numerous press freedom violations ranging from killings, torture and kidnapping to threats, attacks on media headquarters and work suspensions.

Read more:

Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official

Yemen prisoner swap negotiations end without a deal, both sides blame each other

US special envoy for Yemen heading back to region for second time in a month