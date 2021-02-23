Qatar and Egypt hold first meeting after resolution ending Gulf dispute: Doha

Qatari and Egyptian delegations met for the first time since the announcement of the resolution ending the Gulf dispute, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denied.

The countries formally ended the dispute at the AlUla summit held in Saudi Arabia in January. The AlUla declaration signed also included lifting restrictions on Qatar.

Each of the quartet countries is set to individually discuss with Qatar the next steps to restore bilateral ties.

The two delegations from Qatar and Egypt met in Kuwait “to develop mechanisms and procedures for the future phase,” Doha said.

“The meeting also discussed the necessary means and measures to be taken in order to enhance the course of joint action and bilateral relations between the two countries, and to achieve the aspirations of their peoples in terms of security, stability and development,” Qatar foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Qatari delegation met with officials from UAE in Kuwait on Monday for the first time since AlUla declaration and discussed enhancing Gulf cooperation.

