UAE armed forces announce $1.6 bln in defense deals

United Arab Armed forces announced on Tuesday 5.9 billion dirhams ($1.61 billion) in defense equipment and services contracts signed with local and international companies.

The single largest contract was a 2.96 billion dirham deal with UAE’s Yas Holding to supply the armed forces with missiles, said spokesman Naval Staff Colonel Fahed Nasser al-Thehli at Abu Dhabi’s IDEX defense exhibition.

Boeing was awarded a 112 million dirham contract for a C-17 transport aircraft simulator. A 66.4 million dirham contract was signed with France’s Thales and a 40.7 million dirham deal with Germany’s Rheinmettal was also announced.

