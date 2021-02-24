.
.
.
.
Saudi citizens married to non-Saudis can now travel through border points

Saudi Arabian women at the mall in Riyadh, June 4, 2020. (AFP)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia announced that citizens married to non-Saudis are now permitted to travel through border points, state TV reported.

The Kingdom has been making headway in the inclusion space recently. A World Bank annual report on measuring laws and regulations affecting women’s economic opportunity across 190 countries published on Wednesday, ranked Saudi among the top performers in the MENA region.

Developing.

