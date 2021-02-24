Saudi citizens married to non-Saudis can now travel through border points
Saudi Arabia announced that citizens married to non-Saudis are now permitted to travel through border points, state TV reported.
The Kingdom has been making headway in the inclusion space recently. A World Bank annual report on measuring laws and regulations affecting women’s economic opportunity across 190 countries published on Wednesday, ranked Saudi among the top performers in the MENA region.
