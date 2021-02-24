Saudi citizens married to non-Saudis can now travel through border points

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia announced, on Wednesday, the issuance of a Royal Decree enabling Saudi women married to non-Saudis to travel with their husbands or join their husbands who are abroad after presenting proof of marriage to officials at the departure points directly, as well as Saudis married to non-Saudi women if they are residing outside the Kingdom due to work or other conditions that do not enable them to come to the Kingdom.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Passports stated that if a Saudi citizen is unable to present documents that prove the wife’s presence outside the Kingdom and her inability to come to the Kingdom, he can apply for a travel permit through “Absher” electronic platform and attach all the required documents, to facilitate the procedures of obtaining a travel permit.

The Ministry of Interior announced on February 2, the temporary suspension of entry of non-citizens, diplomats, and their families coming from 20 countries in the context of preventive measures against the outbreak of the COVID-19.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia signs $40 mln WFP agreement to prevent famine and malnutrition in Yemen

Saudi Arabia moves up global women inclusion rankings: World Bank

Saudi Arabia detects 353 COVID-19 cases, five deaths