Biden to hold phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman soon: White House

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 12, 2020, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz delivering a speech to the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US President Joe Biden will have a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz “soon,” a White House official said Wednesday.

“We expect that to happen soon. We’re still in the process of scheduling when that will happen,” Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily White House briefing.

Asked about what was expected to be discussed, Psaki refused to preview. “They’ll cover a range of topics,” she said.

Despite the Biden administration taking a less amicable approach toward Riyadh than previous US administrations, Psaki cited Washington’s “long relationship” with Saudi Arabia.

“There are areas we will work with the Kingdom Saudi Arabia on, including ensuring that they have the protections they need to face the threats facing them,” she added.

