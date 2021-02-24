US President Joe Biden will have a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz “soon,” a White House official said Wednesday.

“We expect that to happen soon. We’re still in the process of scheduling when that will happen,” Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily White House briefing.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked about what was expected to be discussed, Psaki refused to preview. “They’ll cover a range of topics,” she said.

Despite the Biden administration taking a less amicable approach toward Riyadh than previous US administrations, Psaki cited Washington’s “long relationship” with Saudi Arabia.

“There are areas we will work with the Kingdom Saudi Arabia on, including ensuring that they have the protections they need to face the threats facing them,” she added.