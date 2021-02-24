.
US working to increase contributions at next week’s Yemen donor conference

A pro-government Yemeni soldier walks past an armored military vehicle in Ataq, Yemen August 27, 2019. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The United States will participate in next week’s donor conference on Yemen, and it is working to increase the contributions of its partners, the State Department said Tuesday.

“We look forward to participating in the UN high-level pledging event on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen on March 1,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters in a briefing.

Price said Switzerland and Sweden would co-host the conference.

He also noted that Washington was working to increase the contributions of its “partners” during the conference.

“We are seeking to raise the ambition, not only in this country but on the part of our partners too when it comes to what they’re willing to contribute and able to contribute to bringing an end to the humanitarian plight of the Yemeni people,”

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak on Tuesday. This is Lenderking’s second public visit to the region since he was appointed under President Joe Biden.

A statement from the US Embassy to Yemen said the meeting discussed Washington’s “dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: A lasting political solution & humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people.”

