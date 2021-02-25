.
.
.
.
Language

Sentence reduced for Omani driver in fatal Dubai bus crash case

This image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Dubai, UAE. (AP)
This image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AP)

Sentence reduced for Omani driver in fatal Dubai bus crash case

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Published: Updated:

A Dubai court has reduced the sentence of an Omani bus driver who crashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board, state-linked media reported on Thursday.

The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation, the United Arab Emirates’ state-linked newspaper The National reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The driver will still have to pay a $13,612 fine and some $925,660 to the families of the victims.

The tour bus packed with foreigners was heading from Oman back to the UAE in the summer of 2019 when the driver took a wrong highway exit and veered into an overhanging steel barrier, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians. Several others were injured.

The 54-year-old driver had accepted responsibility for the crash, the National reported, saying he was momentarily blinded by the sun’s glare.

He later appealed the verdict, arguing that the steel barrier was wrongly placed.

Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More