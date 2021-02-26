.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

This combination of pictures provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10 shows wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen toward the Abha international airport. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
Wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis toward the Abha international airport. (Twitter)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Friday.

The group’s attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects are “deliberate” and “systematic,” the coalition said, adding that the Houthis’ actions should be considered a war crime.

The Arab Coalition said it would continue to take operational measures to protect civilians in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The terrorist group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.

Iran has been backing the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

