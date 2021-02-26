.
.
.
.
Language

Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe

A handout picture released on October 15, 2020 by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) shows crew of the destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill heading to provided assistance to an Iranian-flagged motor vessel in distress in the Gulf water off Oman. (AFP)
A handout picture released on October 15, 2020 by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) shows crew of the destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill heading to provided assistance to an Iranian-flagged motor vessel in distress in the Gulf water off Oman. (AFP)

Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Dubai

Published: Updated:

An explosion struck a ship Friday near the strategic mouth of the Arabian Gulf, American and British military officials said.

The unexplained blast comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program. The site of the blast, the Gulf of Oman, saw a series of explosions in 2019 that the US Navy blamed on Iran, something Tehran denied.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Details of the blast remained unclear. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, says the crew and the vessel is safe after the explosion. The vessel, which it did not name, is now heading to port.

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet was “aware and monitoring” the situation, Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich told The Associated Press. She declined to immediately comment further.
The British maritime organization gave the ship’s last position off the coast of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

While the circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said it was very possible the blast stemmed from “asymmetric activity by Iranian military,” which it said would be “commensurate” with heightened regional tensions.

As Iran seeks to pressure the United States to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 atomic accord, the country may seek “to exercise forceful diplomacy through military means,” the Dryad report said.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

Read more:

Sentence reduced for Omani driver in fatal Dubai bus crash case

Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

Russia says its closely monitoring situation in Syria following US airstrikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More