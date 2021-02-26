Saudi Arabia’s King Salman holds first call with US President Biden

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Thursday to address the “longstanding partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” according to the White House.

“The US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” was expressed by Biden, the White House statement read.

Regional security, including Washington’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, was also discussed.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the pair spoke about Iran’s “malign and destabilizing behavior in the region as well as Tehran’s support for terrorist organizations.”

King Salman, the SPA reported, stressed the importance of “boosting their partnership to serve mutual interests and achieve regional and international security and stability.”

For his part, Biden told King Salman that he would work “to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible.”

“The two leaders affirmed the historic nature of the relationship and agreed to work together on mutual issues of concern and interest,” the White House said.

This was Biden’s first call to a Gulf leader and one of his first to a Middle East head of state.

Earlier Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

