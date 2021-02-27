GCC Secretary General says US intel report on Khashoggi not based on evidence

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation (GCC) Council Nayef al-Hajraf expressed his support for the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the council said in a statement on Saturday.

The assessment on the Saudi Arabian leadership’s involvement in the murder of Khashoggi is not based on conclusive evidence, al-Hajraf said.

The GCC Secretary General affirmed his appreciation for the great and pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in enhancing regional and international peace and security, and for its great role in combating terrorism and supporting the efforts of the international community to do the same.

The Saudi Arabian government in a statement on Friday said it completely rejects the negative, false, and unacceptable assessment made by the US.

The report declassified by President Joe Biden alleged that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the 2018 operation that led to the murder of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said in a statement.

