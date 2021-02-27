.
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi

The flags of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. (iStock)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Kuwait supports the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates also supports Saudi Arabia’s position on the US intelligence report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The Saudi Arabian government in a statement on Friday said it completely rejects the negative, false, and unacceptable assessment made by the US.

The report declassified by President Joe Biden alleged that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the 2018 operation that led to the murder of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values. This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed,” the statement added.

