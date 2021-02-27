.
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh

A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport. (Reuters)
A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport. (Reuters)
Terrorism

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition has confirmed it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The latest attack on Riyadh comes just hours after the Arab Coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and downed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

Follwing the attempted attack on Riyadh, the Arab Coalition also confirmed that it was monitoring the launching of a number of explosive drones by the Houthis in Yemen on Saturday night and that it had intercepted and destroyed one targeting Jazan.

The terrorist Houthi militia group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.

The coalition had announced on Friday night that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis was targeting civilian areas in the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

