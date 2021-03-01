Saudi Arabia’s GACA allows return of Boeing 737 MAX to the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be allowed back into service to and from the Kingdom, “after completing the necessary review and taking the necessary measures,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

SPA added that the announcement was made after the Boeing 737 MAX “completed all necessary tests by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency and other civil aviation authorities around the world.”

GACA said that national carriers do not operate the Boeing 737 MAX model, but several foreign airlines fly to and from Saudi airports that do carry the model.

“The authority confirmed that the lifting of the temporary suspension came after close coordination with the international civil aviation community, regarding changes, licensing and training, to ensure the highest level of safety,” SPA reported.

GACA published a navigational notice (NOTAM) permitting the return of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier Flydubai said it was preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, according to the Dubai government’s media office

The UAE civil aviation authority announced last Wednesday it was lifting the safety ban on the aircraft, which was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

