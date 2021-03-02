Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region

The Arab Coalition confirmed it has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The latest attack is the second attempt by the Houthis after they launched a military projectile missile towards the Jazan region in the early hours of Tuesday, located in the southwestern part of the Kingdom near the Yemeni border, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced sanctions on two Houthi leaders, weeks after revoking the terror designation on the Iran-backed group.

The Treasury Department said Mansour al-Saadi and Ahmad Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi were being sanctioned for being responsible for “orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians, bordering nations, and commercial vessels in international waters.”