US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership

Washington may take “additional steps” against the Iran-backed Houthi militia over its continued attacks on Saudi Arabia, the State Department said Monday.

Price said the US would continue its efforts to help Saudi Arabia defend itself “from external attacks against the Kingdom.”

The State Department revealed that it helped foil a Houthi attack on civilians in Riyadh. “Based on these complex Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, we are considering taking additional steps to promote accountability for the Houthi leadership,” Price said.

He added: “We call on the Houthis to cease, not only their cross-border raids in Saudi Arabia but also their military offensive on Marib.”