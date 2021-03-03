.
Arab Coalition destroyed drone launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia says a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region, March 2, 2021. (SPA)
A police officer stands by the scene where a Houthi drone hit a street in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

The coalition is taking the necessary steps to neutralize the group’s threats against civilians and civilian objects, he added.

The Arab Coalition on Tuesday confirmed it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone that also targeted the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed militia had also launched a military projectile missile towards the Jazan region in the early hours of Tuesday, located in the southwestern part of the Kingdom near the Yemeni border, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

A view of a destroyed shop in Jazan after it was hit by a Houthi military projectile. (SPA)
At least five people were injured in the attack when the missile fell in a public street. Three Saudi Arabian citizens and two Yemenis were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia for months now, launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards the Kingdom and civilian objects.

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi called on the United Nations Security Council to continue shouldering its responsibility towards the Iran-backed Houthi militia and hold them accountable for their acts of terrorism in a letter.

“Houthi militias continue their behavior in ignoring and violating Security Council resolutions and International Humanitarian Law,” al-Mouallimi said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council.

