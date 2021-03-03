.
Houthis violate Security Council resolutions, Int’l Humanitarian Law: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian Ambassador Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi addresses the United Nations General Assembly. (File photo: AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia calls on the United Nations Security Council to continue shouldering its responsibility towards the Iran-backed Houthi militia and hold them accountable for their acts of terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi said that the “Houthi militias continue their behavior in ignoring and violating Security Council resolutions and International Humanitarian Law,” in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council.

The letter was discussing the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continued military hostilities against Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi’s actions “undermine the United Nations’ efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen” and “undermine the credibility of the Council’s resolutions,” according to the letter.

“Among these hostilities towards civilians and civilian objects, some of the scattered debris of a ballistic missile launched by these militias resulted in material damage to one house in Riyadh,” al-Mouallimi said.

“These militias only believe in terrorist behavior to reach its narrow political aims,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Arab Coalition confirmed it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The Arab Coalition also destroyed six explosive-laden drones targeting southern Saudi cities.

SPA released pictures of a Saudi citizen’s home in a residential neighborhood in the city of Riyadh, showing shrapnel of the intercepted ballistic missile “launched by the terrorist Houthi militia on the capital” on Saturday.

“We reiterate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reserves its full rights to safeguard its citizens, residents and territories in accordance with its commitments under international law,” al-Mouallimi’s letter concluded.

