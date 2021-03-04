Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

The Arab Coalition destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region, state TV reported on Thursday.

Saudi authorities said on Tuesday a military projectile launched by the Houthis fell in Jazan, injuring at least five civilians.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically using ballistic missiles… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

The Arab Coalition has reported in recent weeks increased aerial attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen towards civilian areas in the Kingdom.

The attacks on Jazan come days after the Arab Coalition said it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the kingdom’s south.

Riyadh said a Houthi drone attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at an airport in Abha mid-February.

