Arab Coalition destroys ballistic missile launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition on Thursday destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The terrorist Houthi militia continues its attempts to target civilians… we are taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with the international humanitarian law,” the Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA.

The Arab Coalition announced overnight that its forces had intercepted two explosives-laden drones launched toward Khamis Mushait, a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

In February, the Houthis claimed an attack on the Abha airport which caused a civilian plane to catch fire. The militia said the airport was a military target, according to AFP.

