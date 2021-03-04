.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

A File photo shows a Houthi drone being intercepted and destroyed. (Supplied)
A file photo shows a Houthi drone being intercepted and destroyed. (Supplied)
Breaking News

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition announced late Wednesday night that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

“The Coalition is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement concluded.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia for months now, launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards the Kingdom and civilian objects.

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi called on the United Nations Security Council to continue shouldering its responsibility towards the Iran-backed Houthi militia and hold them accountable for their acts of terrorism in a letter.

“Houthi militias continue their behavior in ignoring and violating Security Council resolutions and International Humanitarian Law,” al-Mouallimi said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroyed drone launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia says US is prolonging war by imposing sanctions

Houthi councilman calls for donations on Twitter to fund ballistic missiles, drones

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster
Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion
Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session  Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session 
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More