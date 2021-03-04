Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition announced late Wednesday night that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

“The Coalition is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement concluded.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia for months now, launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards the Kingdom and civilian objects.

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi called on the United Nations Security Council to continue shouldering its responsibility towards the Iran-backed Houthi militia and hold them accountable for their acts of terrorism in a letter.

“Houthi militias continue their behavior in ignoring and violating Security Council resolutions and International Humanitarian Law,” al-Mouallimi said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroyed drone launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia says US is prolonging war by imposing sanctions

Houthi councilman calls for donations on Twitter to fund ballistic missiles, drones