Kuwait’s Emir travels to US for ‘routine’ medical checks: KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Thursday to the US for “routine” medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

