.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait’s Emir travels to US for ‘routine’ medical checks: KUNA

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session. (AFP)
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session. (AFP)

Kuwait’s Emir travels to US for ‘routine’ medical checks: KUNA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Thursday to the US for “routine” medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Kuwait’s Emir issues decree forming new government

Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to public debt law, says lawmaker

Kuwait looks at covering fiscal shortfall with palliative liquidity steps

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Explainer: What caused the strain in US-Turkey relations? Explainer: What caused the strain in US-Turkey relations?

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More