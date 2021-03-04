.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s annual festival of light ‘Noor Riyadh’ to take place March 18

Saudi Arabia’s annual festival of light Noor Riyadh to take place March 18. (Via @NoorRiyadhFest Twitter)
“Noor Riyadh” is “a new citywide annual festival of light and art that nurtures creativity, promotes talent and delivers awe-inspiring experiences.” (Via @NoorRiyadhFest Twitter)
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s annual festival of light ‘Noor Riyadh’ to take place March 18

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s annual “Noor Riyadh” festival of light will take place in the capital Riyadh from March 18 until April 3 and will include a display of interactive lighting artworks in multiple locations around the city, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to its official website, “Noor Riyadh” is “a new citywide annual festival of light and art that nurtures creativity, promotes talent and delivers awe-inspiring experiences.”

The event is described as “a festival of light and art consisting of numerous public art installations across Riyadh city, and ‘Light Upon Light,’ a landmark exhibition of light arts since the 1960s to present day.”

It is one of Riyadh Art’s projects, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia’s capital “into an environmentally friendly, sustainable city which offers the highest standards of livability and lifestyle, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

Riyadh Art is one of the four major projects launched by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19, 2019, under the supervision of the Committee of Grand Projects chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Noor Riyadh” will witness the participation of major artists from over 20 countries around the world, SPA said, adding that 40 percent of the participants are Saudi artists.

The event will have two central locations in Riyadh: the King Abdullah Financial District and the King Abdulaziz Historical Center in Al Murabba.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, said that “Noor Riyadh” comes within the framework of the Crown Prince’s “keenness to elevate the city of Riyadh to the position it deserves among the capitals of the world, and aims to improve the quality of life in the city in line with the objectives of Vision 2030,” SPA reported.

The theme of “Noor Riyadh” is “Under One Sky,” which, according to the festival’s official website, “alludes to the universal human impulse to gather around light, to look into the flames of a campfire and to gaze at the stars.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission

Al-Diriyah Gate to catapult Saudi Arabia as tourist destination of the world: CEO

Abu Dhabi Culture Summit to focus on creative solutions for post-COVID-19 environment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More