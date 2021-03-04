.
.
.
.
Language

Video of female Saudi ambulance driver in Riyadh goes viral

Abdulazim, an Emergency Medicine Specialist, can be seen in the video driving the ambulance through the busy streets of the Kingdom’s capital. (Screengrab)
Abdulazim, an Emergency Medicine Specialist, can be seen in the video driving the ambulance through the busy streets of the Kingdom’s capital. (Screengrab)
Saudi women

Video of female Saudi ambulance driver in Riyadh goes viral

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video of a female Saudi Arabian ambulance driver transporting a woman in labor to a Riyadh hospital has gone viral on social media. The video of paramedic Eman Abdulazim has been shared by many Twitter users, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdulazim, an Emergency Medicine Specialist, can be seen in the video driving the ambulance through the busy streets of the Kingdom’s capital.

“The video gained a lot of attention on social media sites, because I was transporting a case of childbirth... Many thanks to those who are proud of me, and to those who encourage and support me,” Abdulazim said in a tweet.

Abdulazim had previously said in an interview with MBC that she insisted on becoming an ambulance driver due to the shortage of medical staff in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom. She is the first female ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia.

One Twitter user commented on the video, saying “Our daughters are our pride.”

“Many people might not know what paramedics do, but the truth is their work is great in saving lives and helping people, may God give her strength,” another user said.

“This is the era of women with all due merit,” one of the comments read.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia moves up global women inclusion rankings: World Bank

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity

Top 10 moments for Saudi Arabian women since Vision 2030

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More