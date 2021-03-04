Video of female Saudi ambulance driver in Riyadh goes viral

A video of a female Saudi Arabian ambulance driver transporting a woman in labor to a Riyadh hospital has gone viral on social media. The video of paramedic Eman Abdulazim has been shared by many Twitter users, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdulazim, an Emergency Medicine Specialist, can be seen in the video driving the ambulance through the busy streets of the Kingdom’s capital.

السعودية إيمان عبدالعظيم أخصائية طب طوارئ توثق نقل أول حالة ولادة إلى المستشفى وهي تقود الإسعاف في شوارع الرياض، بناتنا فخرنا 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/eJ6LgnQUIy — لبيب (حساب بديل) (@Labeebhubb) March 3, 2021

“The video gained a lot of attention on social media sites, because I was transporting a case of childbirth... Many thanks to those who are proud of me, and to those who encourage and support me,” Abdulazim said in a tweet.

Abdulazim had previously said in an interview with MBC that she insisted on becoming an ambulance driver due to the shortage of medical staff in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom. She is the first female ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia.

One Twitter user commented on the video, saying “Our daughters are our pride.”

“Many people might not know what paramedics do, but the truth is their work is great in saving lives and helping people, may God give her strength,” another user said.

“This is the era of women with all due merit,” one of the comments read.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia moves up global women inclusion rankings: World Bank

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity

Top 10 moments for Saudi Arabian women since Vision 2030