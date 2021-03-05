.
Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched on Friday by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Khamis Mushait is a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, “the attempts of the Houthi terrorist militia to attack civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner constitute war crimes.”

He also added the Coalition forces take the “necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with International Humanitarian Law.”

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts.

On Thursday, the Coalition destroyed a ballistic missile launched into the Kingdom's Jazan region, injuring at least five civilians.

Some attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

In February, the Houthis claimed an attack on the Abha airport which caused a civilian plane to catch fire. The militia said the airport was a military target, according to AFP.

With agencies

