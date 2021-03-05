.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki AFP
Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki. (AFP)

Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said it had destroyed four explosive drones fired towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claiming to have launched an attack into southern Saudi Arabia at dawn.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthis fired the intercepted drones towards Khamis Mushait near the Yemen border in attacks at dawn and during the morning, the Coalition said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA. The four drones were intercepted and destroyed.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts.

On Thursday, the Coalition destroyed a ballistic missile launched into the Kingdom's Jazan region, injuring at least five civilians.

Some attacks have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

In February, the Houthis claimed an attack on the Abha airport which caused a civilian plane to catch fire. The militia said the airport was a military target, according to AFP.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on two Houthi military leaders.

With agencies

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys ballistic missile launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion
Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More