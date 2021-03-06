Saudi Arabia intercepts another two explosive Houthi drones, totaling 8 in 24 hours

The Arab Coalition intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and Khamis Mushait, raising the number of such drone attacks to eight over the past 24 hours.

The Houthi’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated cross-border aerial attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen. This week’s attacks have injured at least seven civilians, according the Saudi authorities.

Debris from intercepting six explosive drones injured ten-year-old child and a Saudi civilian who was wounded while driving his car, the civil defense said earlier on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the southern Jazan region. On Tuesday, a Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injuring at least five civilians.

The attacks on Jazan came days after the Coalition said it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the Kingdom’s south.

Riyadh had also said a Houthi drone attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at an airport in Abha mid-February.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically using ballistic missiles… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks

Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Saudi Arabia: Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injured 5 civilians