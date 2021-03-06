.
Saudi Arabia intercepts another two explosive Houthi drones, totaling 8 in 24 hours

صور أولية لمسيرة دمرها التحالف أطلقتها ميليشيا الحوثي تجاه جازان وخميس مشيط
The Arab Coalition intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and Khamis Mushait. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia intercepts another two explosive Houthi drones, totaling 8 in 24 hours

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and Khamis Mushait, raising the number of such drone attacks to eight over the past 24 hours.

The Houthi’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated cross-border aerial attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen. This week’s attacks have injured at least seven civilians, according the Saudi authorities.

Debris from intercepting six explosive drones injured ten-year-old child and a Saudi civilian who was wounded while driving his car, the civil defense said earlier on Friday.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the southern Jazan region. On Tuesday, a Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injuring at least five civilians.

Saudi Arabia says a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region, March 2, 2021. (SPA)
The attacks on Jazan came days after the Coalition said it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the Kingdom’s south.

Riyadh had also said a Houthi drone attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at an airport in Abha mid-February.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically using ballistic missiles… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

