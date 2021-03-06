Watch: Yemeni fighters sing war song against Houthis while fighting near Marib

A video circulating on social media shows Yemeni fighters singing a war song against the Iran-backed Houthi militia while fighting on the Kssara front, west of the city of Marib.

The Arabic song lyrics translate to: “By God, death on the fronts is glory. Better than a death on a bed.”



The Houthis launched an offensive in February to seize Marib, the last stronghold in northern Yemen of pro-government forces.

Fierce fighting between the two sides has killed at least 90 combatants on both sides in the past 24 hours, government military sources said Saturday.

They said heavy clashes broke out on six fronts as government forces were able to counter attacks by the Houthis who managed to advance only on the Kassara front northwest of Marib city.

The fighting also left dozens of people wounded, the sources added.

Shrapnel from Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia that were intercepted by the Arab Coalition on Friday wounded two civilians, including a 10-year-old, in the southwest of the Kingdom, the official SPA news agency reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Houthis to halt their offensive in Marib, as he announced $191 million in aid at a donors’ conference.

“Aid alone will not end the conflict. We can only end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by ending the war... so the US is reinvigorating our diplomatic efforts to end the war,” he said.

The United Nations had sought to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors, but only $1.7 billion was offered.

With AFP

