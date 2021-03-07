Arab Coalition carries out airstrikes against Houthi militia after drone attacks

The Arab Coalition said it was carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi militia after the Iran-backed group launched multiple explosive-laden drones towards civilian areas in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The military operation is targeting Houthi positions in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the coalition said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition said it will hold terrorist leaders who try to target civilians and civilian objects accountable for their actions.

The airstrikes come after several drones were intercepted on Sunday morning that the Arab Coalition said had been targeted at civilians.

At least five of the armed drones were heading towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition had said. Another five were also downed, but the coalition did not specify whether they were also launched towards the Kingdom.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia and in the internationally-recognized government’s last northern stronghold in Marib.

Clashes between government forces and the Houthis escalated on Saturday, with at least 90 combatants killed on both sides.

The Arab Coalition and government forces have so far been successful in pushing the Iran-backed group back, but the Houthis have retaliated by intensifying their attacks in the region, and on Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki on Sunday said that the militia’s attacks on the Kingdom was a result of the coalition’s “victories” in Marib.

Read more:

Yemen: Fighting in Marib intensifies as pro-govt forces defend northern stronghold

Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 10 Houthi drones in less than five hours