Arab Coalition intercepts five armed Houthi drones targeting civilians

Arab coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks as he displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Colonel Turki al-Malki displays the debris of a Houthi ballistic missile in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition intercepts five armed Houthi drones targeting civilians

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition intercepted five armed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that were targeting civilians, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday.

The coalition has been monitoring explosive-laden Houthi drones and has destroyed multiple aircrafts that the group had deliberately launched towards civilians and civilian objects, he added.

“We are working to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian laws,” al-Maliki said.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) released pictures from the home of a Saudi citizen in a residential neighborhood in the city of Riyadh, showing shrapnel of the intercepted ballistic missile “launched by the terrorist Houthi militia on the capital” on Saturday. (SPA)
The Iran-backed group’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is the latest in a series of escalated cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia and areas in Yemen under the internationally-recognized government’s control.

The Houthis launched multiple drones and ballistic missiles towards Riyadh, Jazan, and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom. At least seven civilians were injured in Houthi attacks this past week, Saudi Arabian authorities said.

Saudi Arabia says a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region, March 2, 2021. (SPA)
