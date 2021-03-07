Arab Coalition intercepts five armed Houthi drones targeting civilians

The Arab Coalition intercepted five armed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that were targeting civilians, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday.

The coalition has been monitoring explosive-laden Houthi drones and has destroyed multiple aircrafts that the group had deliberately launched towards civilians and civilian objects, he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are working to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian laws,” al-Maliki said.

The Iran-backed group’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is the latest in a series of escalated cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia and areas in Yemen under the internationally-recognized government’s control.

The Houthis launched multiple drones and ballistic missiles towards Riyadh, Jazan, and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom. At least seven civilians were injured in Houthi attacks this past week, Saudi Arabian authorities said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia intercepts another two explosive Houthi drones, totaling 8 in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks

Saudi Arabia: Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injured 5 civilians