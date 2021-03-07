Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has released footage showing the interception of two Iran-made ‘Samad’ explosive drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the Arab Coalition intercepted 12 explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia in one day, Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

Five armed drones heading towards Saudi Arabia were intercepted after another five Houthi drones had been downed earlier on Sunday morning.

The Iran-backed group’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is the latest in a series of escalated cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia and areas in Yemen under the internationally-recognized government’s control.

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen because coalition forces have made significant advances in Marib, the spokesperson said.

The Houthis launched multiple drones and ballistic missiles towards Riyadh, Jazan, and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom. At least seven civilians were injured in Houthi attacks this past week, Saudi Arabian authorities said.