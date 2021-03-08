.
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King Abdullah in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King Abdullah in Riyadh

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah in Riyadh who is on an official visit to the Kingdom to review ties and discuss joint cooperation in various fields.

“His Highness the Crown Prince and His Majesty the King of Jordan hold a meeting in Riyadh, where both are reviewing brotherly relations and aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, and promising opportunities to further develop it in a way that serves the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples,” the Saudi Press Agency said in a report accompanied by pictures of the two.

On arrival to Riyadh, Jordan’s King Abdulla was also welcomed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Khaled Al-Issa, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

