Saudi FM arrives in Qatar for official visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday for an official visit, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi FM held talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“During the reception, the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to the Emir of the State of Qatar,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

SPA said the foreign minister was welcomed at Doha International Airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Gulf countries signed the AlUla Declaration at the conclusion of the GCC Summit in January, ending the dispute with Qatar and calling for unity and strengthening relations.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the summit there was an urgent need for Gulf countries to unite their efforts, especially in the face of the Iranian threat in the region.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session

UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

Saudi Foreign Minister discusses regional challenges with US counterpart