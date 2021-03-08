.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Defense Force (RAF) on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Jazan. (File photo)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition says it has also intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition Gulf Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition

The attacks on Monday come a day after the Arab Coalition confirmed that Iran supplied the weapons that were used in the attack on Aramco’s oil port and facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi attack was “terrorist act” and was supported by hostile countries in the region, Arab Coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki told Al Arabiya, referring to Iran. Iran backs the Yemen-based militia in its war against the internationally-recognized government and its allies by supplying the group with missiles, drones, and other weaponry.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More