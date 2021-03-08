US Embassy in Saudi Arabia condemns recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom

The United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday said it condemns recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on the Kingdom, adding that the US stands with Saudi Arabia and its people.

A drone attacked a Saudi oil port and a ballistic missile targeted facilities of energy giant Aramco in the country's east on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said.

“The US Embassy condemns the recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The heinous Houthi attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate their lack of respect for human life and their interest in the pursuit of peace,” the embassy said in a tweet.

According to an official statement, a drone that was used to attack a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port was launched from the sea, while shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Aramco's residential area in Dhahran.

“The United States stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the Kingdom and its security is unwavering,” the embassy added.

The Arab Coalition intercepted 12 explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia in one day, Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday.

Two drones were destroyed on Sunday afternoon, the coalition said.

Five armed drones heading towards Saudi Arabia were intercepted after another five Houthi drones had been downed earlier on Sunday morning.

