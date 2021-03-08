.
White House ‘alarmed’ by escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis

A Shia Houthi tribesman holds his weapon during a gathering showing support for the Houthi militia, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP)
US foreign policy

White House ‘alarmed’ by escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The US is “alarmed” by the escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, a senior White House official said Monday.

“We continue to be alarmed by the frequency of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Escalating attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace,” Psaki said in response to a question from Al Arabiya.

She condemned the attacks as “unacceptable and dangerous,” adding that the US was working in close cooperation with Saudi Arabia “given the threat … that they are facing on a frequent basis from these attacks.”

“As a part of our interagency process, we’ll look for ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its territory against threats,” Psaki said.

Read more: US to remove Yemen’s Houthis from terror list next week: State Department

