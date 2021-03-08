White House ‘alarmed’ by escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis

The US is “alarmed” by the escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, a senior White House official said Monday.

“We continue to be alarmed by the frequency of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Escalating attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace,” Psaki said in response to a question from Al Arabiya.

She condemned the attacks as “unacceptable and dangerous,” adding that the US was working in close cooperation with Saudi Arabia “given the threat … that they are facing on a frequent basis from these attacks.”

“As a part of our interagency process, we’ll look for ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its territory against threats,” Psaki said.

