Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Malaysia’s PM sign three agreements, enhance cooperation

EwDC9E8WEAUsQ3b
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Malaysia's PM sign three agreements, enhance cooperation

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin signed on Tuesday three agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries, state news agency SPA reported.

The Crown Prince and the Prime Minister reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of strengthening ties and regional developments.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin. (SPA)
Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin. (SPA)

The three agreements signed included the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, while the second was an agreement in the field of the arrival of pilgrims and Umrah performers, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told SPA Saudi Arabia and Malaysia had joint issues that require cooperation and coordination including several areas among them economy, education, security, environment, and Hajj and Umrah.

“We are looking forward to establishing a joint Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council to achieve a higher level of understanding and relations,” Hussein added.

SPA added that Hussein stressed the need for cooperation of Islamic countries through the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to correct misconceptions about Islam and to show the real image of tolerance, moderation, and renunciation of hatred and immoderation, commending the roles of the Kingdom and Malaysia in the Organization.

