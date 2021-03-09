Ambassador Princess Reema: Saudi Arabia committed to championing women

Saudi Arabia is committed to championing and advancing women “in a way that ensures everyone can contribute equally to the development of our nation, irrespective of their gender,” the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar said on International Women’s Day.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Princess Reema bint Bandar became the Kingdom’s first female ambassador when she was appointed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let us recognize the extraordinary strength and resilience of women everywhere this past year during the pandemic, as well as the remarkable work and accomplishments of women leaders all over the world,” the ambassador said in a tweet on Monday.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let us recognize the extraordinary strength and resilience of women everywhere this past year during the pandemic, as well as the remarkable work and accomplishments of women leaders all over the world. — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) March 8, 2021

“As we overcome this pandemic, we will come to realize that COVID’s impact has not been gender neutral – women have disproportionately suffered the social and economic consequences of this pandemic,” she added.

Princess Reema also said as we emerge better and stronger from this crisis, “it is essential that we create space for women at the table if we are to build a more sustainable, equitable, and tolerant society for all people.”

The ambassador said in the Kingdom, “women’s advancement continues to move forward and expand under our leadership,” adding that “a series of legal reforms, championed as part of Vision 2030, demonstrate the country’s commitment to breaking down the institutional barriers to women’s success.”

The princess concluded that “as we continue to make further progress toward greater gender equality, Saudi Arabia remains committed to championing and advancing women.”

Read more:

First but not last: Meet the Saudi Arabian women making their mark in the world

Meet Amal al-Moallimi, Saudi Arabia’s second female ambassador

Top 10 moments for Saudi Arabian women since Vision 2030