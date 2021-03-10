.
Egypt’s al-Sisi: Gulf security is a part of Egypt’s security

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (File photo: Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for “standing by his country in the difficult circumstances it has experienced throughout history,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

During a meeting with leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the Egyptian armed forces, al-Sisi said that the Gulf’s security is a part of Egypt’s national security, according to SPA.

The president added that this represents the Egyptian policy’s approach towards Arab countries, which has not changed.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, President al-Sisi said that his country is continuing with negotiations, adding that a binding legal agreement must be reached regarding the filling and operation of the dam, SPA said.

Last week, al-Sisi warned against Ethiopia continuing to fill its Nile dam, on his first visit to Sudan since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir nearly two years ago.

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked for almost a decade in inconclusive talks over the filing and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, which broke ground in 2011.

