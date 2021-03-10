.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Russian FM discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. (SPA)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov during his visit to the Kingdom, the two reviewed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation, state news agency SPA reported.

The Crown Prince and the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed issues of common interest as well as the developments at regional and international arenas, in addition to coordinating efforts to enhance security and stability.

SPA added that the meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet.

On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov; and Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Sergei Kozlov.

