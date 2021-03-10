.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses developing ties with Sudan’s PM: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) and Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (L). (SPA)
Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and discussed developing bilateral relations, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the Saudi-Sudanese relations in various fields and ways to develop them, including development and investment aspects, in addition to a number of issues of common interest,” SPA said.

“It was emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen on the security and stability of Sudan, in order to achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people. For its side, Sudan government expressed pride in Saudi Arabia's stances and keenness on Sudan's security and stability,” the report added.

Saudi Arabia had welcomed the United States’ decision to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list late last year.

“The Kingdom has long looked forward to this step, and has worked to support Sudan towards that end,” according to SPA.

“This step is considered an important milestone in Sudan’s history, and an important factor in supporting its stability and economic recovery for the prosperity of their people, and in reclaiming its vital role in the Arab world and the region and internationally,” the SPA report added.

The Kingdom has repeatedly affirmed it will continue to provide all possible means of support to ensure Sudan’s security and development, and to achieve prosperity for its people.

