Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday said the Kingdom would take deterrent action to protect its oil facilities, following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on energy sites.

The Saudi foreign minister said: “we value our strategic alliance with Russia, and affirm that coordination, consultation and cooperation exist at its highest levels between the two countries.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also said in a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, that the Kingdom would continue to cooperate with Russia in the OPEC+ framework.

The minister added that the Kingdom and Russia are keen on a fair price of oil for consumers and producers, and this is what the OPEC + is achieving, adding that there is good coordination in this regard, and that the two countries continue to support global economy.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Discussing recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, Prince Faisal said that “such attacks require a strong stance by the international community in confronting the perpetrators.”

“Efforts must be combined to stop the sources of the continuation of the conflict [in Yemen], the most important of which is Iran, as it supplies the Houthi militia with advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones,” he added.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia fired an explosive-laden drone at the Ras Tanura Port, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility, Saudi authorities said on Sunday.

The international community must have a firm stance to “stop the continued flow of weapons to the Houthi militia and prevent the export of weapons to Yemen, as this is a violation of UN resolutions and confirms that the arms embargo on Iran must be extended,” Prince Faisal said.

“The Kingdom will never hesitate to protect its security and its citizens, and will continue to address threats with effectiveness, firmness and strength, and our priority is to have a cease fire in Yemen in support of the efforts of the UN envoy,” the Saudi foreign minister concluded.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday the recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the Kingdom’s oil facilities targeted the world economy, state news agency SPA reported.

“The Cabinet considered the two terrorist attempts to target Ras Tanura port and the residential area in the city of Dhahran as flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and to the extent that such treacherous and cowardly attempts target the Kingdom, they actually target in a greater degree the world economy,” the statement read.

With Reuters

Read more:

Saudi envoy to US blasts Yemen’s Houthis: ‘They believe they can act with impunity’

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet says Houthi attacks on Kingdom target global economy

Oil rises towards $69 as focus returns to tighter market following OPEC+ output curbs