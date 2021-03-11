.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA

منصة إطلاق صواريخ مأرب
The Arab Coalition released footage showing what it said was an airstrike targeting a Houthi SAM-6 missile-launcher at a warehouse in Yemen's Marib. (SPA)

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition destroyed on Wednesday a “hostile aerial target,” belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen's Marib, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The Coalition released video footage showing what it said was an airstrike targeting a Houthi SAM-6 missile-launcher at a warehouse in Marib.

The Coalition’s strike comes after a series of escalated cross-border aerial assaults on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Saudi authorities said on Sunday Iran-backed Houthis fired an explosive-laden drone at the Ras Tanura Port, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility.

And shrapnel from a ballistic missile launched towards the Kingdom fell near a residential area in the city of Dhahran, used by the world’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia has also recently reported intercepting dozens of Houthi drones launched towards civilian areas in the Kingdom.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

