Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA

The Arab Coalition destroyed on Wednesday a “hostile aerial target,” belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen's Marib, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The Coalition released video footage showing what it said was an airstrike targeting a Houthi SAM-6 missile-launcher at a warehouse in Marib.

#عاجل

التحالف : تدمير دفاع جوي معادي من نوع (سام - 6) يتبع للمليشيا الحوثية في مأرب.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/P1uunXm48U — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 10, 2021

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Coalition’s strike comes after a series of escalated cross-border aerial assaults on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Saudi authorities said on Sunday Iran-backed Houthis fired an explosive-laden drone at the Ras Tanura Port, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility.

And shrapnel from a ballistic missile launched towards the Kingdom fell near a residential area in the city of Dhahran, used by the world’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia has also recently reported intercepting dozens of Houthi drones launched towards civilian areas in the Kingdom.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet says Houthi attacks on Kingdom target global economy

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities

Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia intercepts another two explosive Houthi drones, totaling 8 in 24 hours